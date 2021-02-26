Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Comes Up Big for Arsenal in Crunch Clash

Arsenal made it to the Round of 16 in the Europa League after overcoming Benfica on Thursday. A big part of that was due to the performance of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who scored a brace and Mikel Arteta was hugely impressed with the striker’s performance.
The North London club left it late to get a winner as they won the game 3-2. It was Aubameyang’s header that paved the way for them to enter the next round. The winner came after Kieran Tierney had gotten the equaliser.
In what was arguably the team’s most important match this season, and the Gabonese forward stood up and showed his true worth. This was the need of the hour for the striker after missing out on some good chances last week. It was different this time around and it has kept the Emirates club’s hopes of winning a trophy alive.
The Gunners took the lead but were pegged back as the visitors scored twice to put them ahead on the night. But the reaction in the second half was something that would have made Arteta happy, especially since it was capped off by the striker’s winner. When the boss was asked about this, he told Football London:
“I completely trust him because he’s producing the chances. You know when Auba has chances, he’s going to score goals. It’s great to see the way he reacted, he tried to be better and not just feeling sad for himself in this moment.”
It would have been really damaging to the team’s season if they did not get that late winner. And it wasn’t always easy against a team that looked threatening for major stretches of the game. Benfica had many chances to score but the home defence ensured that they did not cause too much trouble.
Arsenal can look forward to seeing who they draw in the next round of the competition. This remains their best chance of getting into next season's Champions League so they will be anxious to see who they play. Fighting back and getting the win the way, they did, would give the team a lot of confidence. And with the captain getting leading from the front, it bodes well for the rest of the season.
