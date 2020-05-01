Arsenal Transfer Talk: Ben Yedder, Partey, Aubameyang, Saka

Arsenal FC, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, but there are still plenty of transfer gossip items circulating on the internet today. There is a plan for the Premier League to potentially return to action in mid June, and play matches behind closed doors.
The first phases of so-called “Project Restart” are underway, but there are of course, lots of obstacles to be overcome, and a whole lot could change between now at the time targeted for starting up again. In the meantime, we have transfer talk to to do. Also, please check out our all Arsenal transfer rumor starting XI and our optimal XI with top transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
We start with a narrative surrounding Wissam Ben Yedder, which originates with French outlet L’Equipe.
Arsenal will rival United in their pursuit of Monaco man Wissam Ben Yedder. The 29-year-0ld forward doesn’t really fit the United’s needs at this time, and could honestly be much better suited to move to the Emirates. This narrative of course crystalizes if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves, a scenario that’s looking more plausible now.
Ben Yedder is also supposedly wanted by both Madrid clubs and the rest of the Premier League big six.
Speaking of Aubameyang, one club he’s been linked to is arch-rival Chelsea, and if he actually makes the move across town, Football.London has a post on what Blues shirt numbers are available.
ESPN FC has an interesting long form article on the uncertain futures of Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Bukayo Saka; all of which will see the contracts expire sooner rather than later.
Speaking of Saka, The Sun has an update on the improved offer the club is making/has made in order to retain him.
Getting back to players linked to both United and Arsenal, and where they might fit, Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey would be better suited at Old Trafford, writes the Manchester Evening News. This link outlines a case for Partey heading there instead of the Emirates.
