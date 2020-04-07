Arsenal Transfer Talk: Aubameyang, Aouar, Kavanagh, Nunez

Arsenal FC, along with the rest of global football, are off indefinitely, so instead we’ll have to do some transfer talk. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. We start with Middlesbrough striker Calum Kavanagh, who despite being just 16-years-old, is attracting a lot of interest from several club.
He’s Graham Kavanagh’s son and he’s being scouted by the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle and Leicester City.
And the Gunners may have to beef up the forward position this summer anyway, with Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang set to leave; at least according to Gazetta dello Sport.
Arsenal reportedly want to keep him, as he’s got only the one season left on his deal, but apparently talks are not going anywhere at this point. GDS says that Inter Milan are interested, and Manchester United have been heavily linked this spring.
Elsewhere, 21-year-old Lyon starlet Houssem Aouar is wanted by several big, rich clubs according to The Sun, and the list includes Arsenal. Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Juventus are all in the mix too, with L’Equipe reporting that Lyon expect big money bids once the transfer window open this summer.
The Kroenkes will likely have to loosen the purse strings in order to get him. Finally, Athletic Bilbao defender Unai Nunez is a top Gunners target, says La Razon.
It’s almost certain that Arsenal will rebuild their back line this summer, and the 23-year-old, available for just €30 million on his contract’s release clause, could be a great fit. It’s expected that Arsenal’s transfer budget could be a bit limited this summer.
