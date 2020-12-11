Mikel Arteta Says Arsenal Must Start Winning Immediately

Arsenal made it a perfect six wins out of six in the Europa League group stages after beating Dundalk on Thursday. After the match, manager Mikel Arteta said he wants his team to transfer their stellar European form over to the Premier League, per Goal.
The North London club had a comfortable outing in Ireland as they ended up winning 4-2. Goals from Eddie Nketiah, Mohamed Elneny, Joe Willock and Folarin Balogun was enough to secure the win. It was a game of free flowing and fast-paced football from the Gunners.
Their form in the Premier League, conversely, has been awful and it’s left them in the bottom half of the table.
It has been a different story in Europe where the Emirates club have displayed a lot of freedom in their attacking play.
Mikel Arteta has urged his players to replicate their Europa League form and further pressed that they need to start winning matches imminently. According to Goal, he said:
““At the end of the day we need to start winning football matches immediately.
“We cannot sustain the results we had in the last six to eight weeks and that has to be immediately, and we know that has to start on Sunday.”
The Gunners have had a tough season so far, but the good news is that they still have time to change it around. There are still a lot of games left in the league, but they will have to start winning games imminently.
It would have been encouraging for the boss to see his team get six wins on the trot in Europe. The fact that they ended the group stages with a perfect record is proof that there is talent in this squad.
A lot of the Arsenal youngsters have made their mark in this competition and that bodes well for their Premier League campaign as well. If they can replicate their European form in a domestic setting, the wins will surely start to come.
Burnley on Sunday is a good place to start and Arteta will be hoping that the senior players will take a clue from the way the younger players have been performing.
