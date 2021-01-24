Mikel Arteta Provides Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Status Update

Arsenal crashed out of the FA cup today after a fourth-round defeat to Southampton FC. One of the major talking points of the game was the absence of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Mikel Arteta provided an update on this situation after the game.
The Gunners began the game on a bright note, and it looked like the teams were evenly matched. But an own goal from Gabriel gave the hosts the lead and Saints made sure to hang on to it, ending the Gunners’ FA Cup title defense.
It is interesting to think of what would have happened in the game had Aubameyang was available. The forward was taken off the matchday squad at the last minute due to a “personal issue”.
This was bit of a surprise and it now remains to be seen if the striker will play a part in Tuesday’s match against Southampton. When asked about the Gabon international’s availability, Arteta told Sky Sports:
“I don’t know. He needs to address that issue; we’ll see how it evolves.
“We’re here and we have to support him, and he needs to take the time that is needed because that is a priority at the moment.”
It will be a big blow for the North London club if Aubameyang isn’t available for upcoming games. He is capable of turning the game on its head and his absence will leave a huge gap in the squad that will have to be filled by someone.
But with an issue of this nature, it is necessary to give the player the time needed to sort it out.
The Emirates club would like to get their captain back with a relaxed mindset, and fully ready to go. That can only happen if there are no major problems off the issue.
Arsenal will be looking for a response in the Premier League when they take on Southampton again this Tuesday. They will have to put the disappointment of a cup exit behind them and now focus on the games ahead. Whether they have their captain back or not, Arteta will be hoping for a strong response in the rematch.
