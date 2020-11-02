Mikel Arteta Says Arsenal can Compete at Any Opposing Ground

Arsenal scored their first Premier League win at Old Trafford in over 14 years today. Speaking after the game, manager Mikel Arteta expressed delight over his team’s performance.
The North London club kept their calm to get the job done after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang provided the only scoring via a spot-kick. Though United came forward in droves, the Emirates club held their nerve and dealt with any danger that had popped up.
The arrival of Arteta has given the Gunners a new sense of clarity, which was best explained by captain Aubameyang, who said that everyone is trying to follow the manager.
This was also reiterated by the Spanish boss who went on to say that he was proud of the way his players are performing at the moment. He told club’s official website:
“We will evolve in other things and we will get better, but we need to generate the belief that we can go to any ground and be competitive. It’s something that we’ve got already, in my opinion.
“Everybody has to be contributing and focused on what they are bringing to the team. That’s the question you have to ask of yourself. It’s not just on the pitch, it’s off it as well and in training. We’re looking at what you can bring to the team, how you can help and how you are contributing. I’m really happy with the team.”
This was a significant win for many reasons, but the biggest being the fact that the Emirates club had not won at Old Trafford for 14 years. They set that record straight with this victory and will look to build on from here.
Additionally, it was also the club’s first away win over a ‘Big Six’ team since January of 2015. This is an indicator of how the club has started to transform itself under the leadership of Arteta.
They are now able to hold their own in these big games and get the results, which strongly shows their level of significant improvement. If they can maintain this level of performance, they can surely climb higher up the table.
Arsenal will next continue their Europa League campaign against Molde on Thursday and will look to make it three wins in a row.
If they can do that, it will put them firmly in control of their group and boost their chances of finishing on top of it.
