Mikel Arteta Says He’s Not Focusing on the Table Right Now

Arsenal bounced back from their FA cup exit with a 3-1 win over Southampton, the very team that knocked them out. Though they are slowly inching closer towards the Champions League spots, Mikel Arteta did not want to be drawn in to talk about it, per the Daily Mail.
The Gunners faced off against the Saints for the second time in the space of just four days, but this time they came out on top. The hosts took an early lead, but the visitors hit back quickly through Nicolas Pepe.
Further goals from Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette were enough to secure the win. This result has put the North Londoners in eighth place, where they are only five points behind the fourth placed team.
Arteta said that he was more interested in seeing how the team can improve in certain areas, than he is in the standings So, when he was asked about where the Gunners were in the table after the win, he told the Daily Mail:
“I don’t want to look at the table. I want to look at ourselves, how we can get better, the reason we are playing better and winning football matches.”
The best part about getting the three points on Tuesday was that the team came back after going a goal down. They were willing to play their game and create chances and when they did do that, made sure they scored.
It’s a good run of form the Gunners are having in the Premier League at the moment. Their fortunes have turned since the Boxing Day win over Chelsea and they will want to keep this going for as long as possible. Even without the captain and the first choice left back, they made sure they got the job done on Tuesday night.
Arsenal will next be against a team that is also in a heated race right now, as they will welcome Manchester United to the Emirates. This has been one of the league's great rivalries for some time and it should be an interesting one given the good form of both the teams. The Gunners will have the confidence that they can beat United having already done that at Old Trafford.
