Team news, starting lineups and available substitutes have now been posted for both sides in the North London derby. Kickoff from the Emirates Stadium is less than an hour away now, and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made three changes to his first team from the one that played Olympiacos in midweek.
Cedric Soares, Emile Smith Rowe and Alexandre Lacazette all come in to the team, replacing captain Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Willian and Hector Bellerin. See the full list and team sheet below:
? Three changes from Athens…
?? Cedric, Smith Rowe, Lacazette
?? Bellerin, Willian, Aubameyang#ARSTOT | #NorthLondonDerby
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 14, 2021
It appears that Odegaard has become undroppable now for the Gunners. Both sides are on the outside looking in when it comes to the top four, but this is still a HUGE GAME. It’s a very acrimonious rivalry, and now we’ll look at the opposite side, where manager Jose Mourinho went with a line-up that was pretty much what you’d expect it to be.
Although one inclusion seems to have Spurs fans on Twitter pretty upset, see if you can guess which one.
???? ???? ?? Lloris (C), Doherty, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Reguilon, Højbjerg, Ndombele, Lucas, Bale, Son, Kane.#THFC ?? #COYS pic.twitter.com/Eq3plsBJAh
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 14, 2021
Yep, it’s Matt Doherty.
Enjoy the match everyone.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind