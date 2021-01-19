Development of Arsenal Youngsters Impressing Manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal got back to winning ways in the Premier League as they got past Newcastle United 3-0 on Monday. One of the biggest reasons for that was the performance of the youngsters in the squad and that has put a smile on Mikel Arteta’s face as per Sky Sports via talkSPORT.
The North London club could not get going in the first half as it remained goalless. It was a different story in the second half as they were able to get three goals of which two came from captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
It was Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka that combined for the other goal and it capped off another brilliant display by the duo. They have been an instrumental part in this turnaround that the Emirates club have been experiencing in the last few games.
Arteta will be happy that the youngsters have taken the initiative to do so well. This was evident from his comments after the match about the performances of Saka and Smith-Rowe as he told Sky Sports via talkSPORT:
“When we are winning, they put a smile on my face. I know what they are capable of doing, they are developing really well. The performances they are putting in are extraordinary.”
It was important to get this win after their struggles against Crystal Palace last week and what made the win sweeter was that it looked unlikely after the sluggish first half. The way the team came together in the second half was impressive and that would have surely impressed the manager.
There were a lot of positives to be taken from the Newcastle game as players such as Thomas Partey and Cedric also put in a good shift. The focus of the Gunners will now turn towards their FA Cup game at the weekend where their opponent is yet to be decided.
Arsenal will take some momentum into that game and will be confident of getting another win. Their fortunes are starting to look much better and that is in large part due to the performances of the younger members of the squad. If they keep playing at this level, there is no telling as to what they can achieve.
