Mikel Arteta: ‘we shot ourselves in the foot’ with Red Card

Arsenal put an end to their losing streak at home as they secured a 1-1 draw against Southampton. Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, manager Mikel Arteta sounded quite upset that his team had once again shot themselves in the foot with yet another red card.
Former Gunners player Theo Walcott gave the Saints a deserving lead, but the hosts equalised through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Soon after the forward’s goal, centre back Gabriel got sent off for a second yellow card.
This changed the tide of the game just as the Emirates club were starting to take control. Southampton grew in confidence after the sending off and they kept creating problems for the Gunners defence.
Arteta felt that his players showed some resilience to not concede a second goal against a tough team.
When asked about what he made of the whole game, he told Sky Sports:
“The fact that we played 35 minutes with 10 men, we have to take the point. We showed some resilience and character to hang in there for so long against a really dangerous team.
“But at the same time we are disappointed because we came back after conceding the goal, we showed how much we wanted it, we created some situations and after half-time we corrected a few things.
“We came back really strong in the game, we scored a good goal, and when we had the best moment again, we shot ourselves in the foot. That obviously makes it a little bit harder.”
The point gained was important as it put an end to the three-match losing streak. Southampton have proven to be one of the best teams in the Premier League thus far this season and they put up a credible fight to take home a point.
It was also important that Aubameyang got on the score sheet as the forward was desperate here for a goal. These are some of the positives that the North London club should take away from this game despite the winless streak persisting.
Everton present another tremendous challenge for the Gunners this weekend. If the Emirates club can prevent red card incidents, it will give them a much better chance to get a win again.
Arsenal have a very long way to go before they can make it back to the Champions League spots. They must take every point they can get and look to build upon days like today. The manager will be hoping that his players will be able to finally get the three points on Saturday against the Toffees.
He would also want them to finish the game with eleven men.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind