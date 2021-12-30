Mikel Arteta and Arsenal head into the New Year in high spirits. They have put their terrible start to the season behind them and enter 2022 as one of the most in-form teams in the country.
They face their sternest test yet against a side they have consistently struggled against. Arsenal has lost their last nine Premier League matches against the Sky Blues and have failed to score in the last 5 in the series. Mikel Arteta will be desperate to get one over his former mentor and thus solidify Arsenal’s credentials as a Premier League powerhouse.
Arsenal vs Manchester City FYIs:
Kick-off time: 12.30 PM GMT, 1st January 2022
Team News: Manchester City Arsenal
Form Guide (All Competitions): Arsenal (WWWW*) Man City (WWWWW)
Young gun Emile Smith Rowe has scored in his last four PL appearances. If he scores here, he will become the third-youngest player to score in five consecutive matches. Should he score, he will only trail Nicolas Anelka and former fellow Gunner Jose Antonio Reyes.
Let’s get to the Gunners team news for this one.
The first thing to touch on is the fact that Mikel Arteta won’t be in the dugout for this one. The Spaniard has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be isolated as his team takes on the reigning champions. There is a possibility that he will miss the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool as well.
COVID-19 is not only affecting the staff in the Emirates. There is a trio of Gunners players who will face an anxious wait to see if they can play.
Japanese right back Takehiro Tomiyasu, Englishman Callum Chambers, and Portuguese Cedric Soares are all still listed as having COVID, but they will be given as much time as possible to recover for this match.
Technically, Thomas Partey should be headed to AFCON by the time this game is due to kick off. Arsenal is hoping to get permission for him to play in this one before he leaves for the competition.
Finally, there is the saga surrounding Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. The disgraced former captain has been nowhere near the first team. His career with Arsenal is over and I would be very surprised if he plays any part here.
Arsenal may be in terrific form, but this match is a bridge too far for the Gunners. Manchester City will win this and continue their procession to a fourth Premier League title in five years.
