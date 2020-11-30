Mikel Arteta Not Worried about His Future with Arsenal

On the one year anniversary of Unai Emery being dismissed as Arsenal manager, the Gunners suffered their third consecutive defeat at home in the Premier League; falling 2-1 to Wolves. Speaking to Arsenal’s official website after the game, manager Mikel Arteta said he’s not worried about his future with the club.
The North London side have had sharply contrasting results in the Europa League compared to their domestic form. Sunday was another disappointing display at the Emirates, as Wolves proved to be too clinical and achieved a deserved win.
The Gunners currently sit in 14th place, eight points behind the League leaders just ten games into the campaign. Despite the mounting pressure, Arteta played down any talk that he’s worried about his future. The Spaniard, who joined the Gunners in December of last year, had this to tell:
“It’s something that, the day I decided to become a coach, I knew that one day I would be sacked or I would leave the football club. I don’t know if that will be the day I sign my contract or in a month’s time or in a year’s time or in six months, so I never worry about that.
“My only concern is to get the best out of the players, give the best possible service to the club and become better and better. I know one day I will get the sack, I will leave, but I don’t know when that is going to happen.”
It has been a disappointing month in the League for the Emirates club who are currently just three places above the final safety slot in the table. It is their worst start ever to a Premier League season and if they are to turn the season around, things will have to improve quickly.
More than the defeat itself, it was the manner of defeat that must upset Arteta. There was simply no creativity in this Gunners side as they could not get the captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang enough service.
After a point it became a case of just putting in cross after cross and hoping for something. This is not what the manager wants from his players. There seems to be something severely lacking at the Emirates at the moment.
The sooner Arteta can figure out what needs to be done, the better. Arsenal have done well in Europe which is the only saving grace of this season. Some of that continental form has to be replicated in the League.
This downward slide is starting to look dangerous and it is in the club's best interest to stop it as soon as possible. They can start by beating league leading arch-rival Tottenham in the North London derby next week.
