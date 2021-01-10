Arteta Hopes Newcastle Goal Can Break Aubameyang Out of Slump

Arsenal made it to the fourth round of the FA cup as they beat Newcastle United 2-0. One player who was on the scoresheet was captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mikel Arteta hopes that this can goal can spark a turnaround in the forward, per BeIN Sports via Goal.
The North London club, who are the defending champions in the competition, left it late as they only managed a breakthrough in extra-time. But goals from Emile Smith-Rowe and Aubameyang ensured that the team moved on to the next round.
For the captain, it has been a tough season as the Gabonese forward has not been scoring anything like he usually does. But with this being his second goal in four games, the boss hopes that it can create a rejuvenation in the striker.
It was Aubameyang’s goal that secured the win as the forward converted a pass from Kieran Tierney. When Arteta was asked about the impact that this goal could have on the player, he told BeIN Sports:
“He needs to get some momentum now as well and start to put the ball in the net like he has always done. I think today’s goal is going to be key for him.”
It will be encouraging for the the Emirates club to see their captain back among the goal scorers as that bodes well for the rest of the season. But getting the win wasn’t all that easy as the visitors put up a good fight.
Newcastle defended very well and that made life difficult for the hosts. This was particularly evident in the first half when the North Londoners were struggling for any kind of rhythm. One reason that the tide of the game changed was because of the substitutions made.
The arrival of players such as Smith-Rowe and Granit Xhaka helped the Gunners control the game. Once Arsenal opened the scoring, they never looked like they were going to lose. They can now turn their attention towards the Premier League where they will have Crystal Palace waiting for them as their next opponent.
