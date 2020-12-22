Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Still Injured, Mikel Arteta Gives Latest Update

Arsenal are waiting for a second scan on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to better assess his calf problem. Mikel Arteta revealed that the striker who missed the weekend game against Everton is still being assessed as per ESPN. Another scan is required first, and it will have to be clean, for Auba to be cleared to play.
With Aubameyang missing the last game, and now to set to miss the next, an EFL Cup clash against Manchester City, the North London club is now robbed of its primary goal scoring threat again.
Team News, Starting XI Predictions for EFL Cup Quarterfinal: Arsenal FC Manchester City
It is important for the Emirates club, who have had made problems scoring as it is, to have the Gabonese forward fit and available for this festive period. They will play a total of four matches which will be spread over just twelve days.
Speaking on the striker’s calf problem, Arteta said that the player was feeling much better when compared to two days ago. When he was asked more about the assessment of the forward, he told ESPN:
“Auba is feeling much better. He was more positive yesterday than in the previous two days.
“He will have another scan in the next few days, and we will see how quickly we can get him back. You know how important he is for us; he feels that responsibility and he is trying his best to be fit as quick as possible.”
Given that this is the club’s worst start to a season domestically since 1974, a turnaround has to happen soon and for that to materialise, the manager needs Aubameyang to lead from the front.
Not only does the team need him as a goal scorer, but they also need his leadership skills and if the forward was to spend some time on the side-lines, it is coming at the wrong time for the Gunners. With games coming thick and fast, they can’t afford to lose players to injury.
The manager already has to deal with the loss of a player such Thomas Partey who has not yet recovered and if the second scan reveals an issue for Aubameyang, that will add to the mounting problems at the Emirates.
For now, Arsenal and Arteta need to focus on the quarterfinals of the EFL cup where the objective should be to win this match and try to win the competition. They will also be hoping that they can have their captain back soon which will give the team a huge boost.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind