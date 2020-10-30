Mikel Arteta Has Advice for Nicolas Pepe after Dundalk Win

Arsenal won their second Europa League group game as they got past Dundalk. One of the goal scorers was Nicolas Pepe and Mikel Arteta had some words of advice for the winger, per Metro.
The North London club initially found it a bit difficult to break down the Irish team’s defence, but gradually got into the game. Once Eddie Nketiah broke the deadlock, it quickly led to Joe Willock doubling the North Londoners’ lead.
The icing on the cake was a brilliant goal from Pepe which gave the hosts a comfortable win. The Ivorian has not started many games this season, but did so on this occasion. Arteta’s faith in the winger was repaid as he contributed an important goal.
The manager rejected suggestions that Pepe could be feeling the weight of his club-record price tag but did admit the forward has to be more consistent. Speaking to Metro, he said:
“It’s about finding the consistency, not just through the games but during the games as well to be able to do the right things on many occasions when he has to make the right decisions on the pitch.
“Obviously he’s not been first-choice in a lot of the games at the moment but, to be fair, he’s played quite a lot of moments, some better than others.
“But sometimes it’s the simple things, the deliveries, the amount of situations that he’s able to create or attract and then make the right decision to keep evolving that phase of play, the finishing, the position inside the box. ‘He has to be more consistent. We are working on that and hopefully he will be doing that much more efficiently.”
Pepe is one player who will certainly benefit from being more consistent in his decision making. He is capable of disrupting the rhythm of the opposition defence as he is blessed with pace and skill.
One of the best qualities that the Ivorian possesses is his balance, especially when he is running. This makes it possible for him to beat his man and get into a good position.
It is what happens after that the manager is talking about.
The winger’s decision-making was spot on when he took his scoring shot that sealed the result for Arsenal. Now, Pepe will be hoping to be in line for a start at the weekend when the Gunners take on Manchester United.
They are a tough team to beat and with such tricky players, it will be possible to break down their defence. Getting a win on Thursday will have boosted the squad’s confidence and put in a good mindset to get a win on Sunday.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
