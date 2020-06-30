Arsenal will take on Norwich City on Wednesday as they look to make it three in a row on the back of their FA Cup quarterfinal win over Sheffield United.
The Emirates club have reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup where they will face off against Manchester City. It took a late game winning goal from midfielder Dani Ceballos to get the North Londoners over the line. Now the focus will shift back to the Premier League where Arsenal will look to make a late charge towards a Champions League spot. And this is how they could line-up to face Norwich. For the Arsenal team news regarding this match, go here.
In the defense, Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers are the big absentees. We should be seeing another appearance for Emiliano Martinez after the Argentine put in an impressive display against Sheffield.
It is likely that manager Mikel Arteta will stick with the 3-4-3 formation that he used in the FA Cup. That will mean Shkodran Mustafi, Rob Holding and Sead Kolasinac will play in the center of defense.
The four man midfield will be comprised of two wing backs with Hector Bellerin replacing Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Kieran Tierney keeping his place on the other flank. The Scot can also play at center back, but he is far more effective going forward.
In the centre of the midfield we are likely to see a pivot of Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka.
The Spaniard will be riding high on confidence after scoring the game winner in the FA Cup.
Eddie Nketiah, who got the opening goal against Southampton, will most likely replace Alexandre Lacazette. On the right wing, Arteta is likely to go with Nicolas Pepe. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang might return on the left wing. This would mean that Bukayo Saka will be rested after playing every game since the restart of the season.
This match is a good chance for the North London club to get some late season momentum as they take on Norwich who are last in the league. Arteta will be hoping that his players can make it 3 wins in a row.
Arsenal FC Predicted Starting Lineup 3-4-3: Emiliano Martinez, Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, Rob Holding, Sead Kolasinac, Kieran Tierney, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Nicolas Pepe, Eddie Nketiah, Pierre-Emerick AubameyangPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind