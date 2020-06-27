Predicted Arsenal FC Starting XI vs Sheffield United (FA Cup)

Arsenal return to action on Sunday as they take on fellow Premier League club Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarterfinal. With this being the Emirates club’s only chance of winning silverware this season, fans will be hoping for a strong showing.
FA Cup will be highly competitive this year with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United still in the fray and it will be interesting to see who the Emirates club will be drawn against if they progress further. (For the Arsenal team news in this match go here.)
Here is the Predicted Arsenal Lineup vs Sheffield United
With Bernd Leno out injured, Argentine keeper Emiliano Martinez will get another start. He was impressive in the midweek win against Southampton and will keep his place. The rest of the defence could see changes with the return of David Luiz after serving a two-game suspension.
This might result in Shkodran Mustafi being rested and Luiz is likely to partner up with Englishman Rob Holding. Hector Bellerin should start on the right-hand side of the defence where he will likely be flanked by Sead Kolasinac.
The return of Granit Xhaka to the starting eleven made Arsenal play with more authority in the middle of the field. He could be partnered with Matteo Guendouzi who was left out the matchday squad that took on Southampton.
Dani Ceballos might be rested which will mean another appearance for Bukayo Saka. The youngster has been one of the shining lights of the season and was comfortable playing in a midfield role against the Saints.
Upfront, captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will take his place on the left-wing and manager Mikel Arteta will be hoping that he can find the goal-scoring touch once again. Eddie Nketiah who got the opening goal against Southampton will most likely make way for the more experienced Alexandre Lacazette. On the right-wing, Arteta could go with Nicolas Pepe once again.
It is going to be a tough game for the Gunners as Sheffield have been hugely impressive this season. Chris Wilder’s men have troubled the North Londoners in the past and this could prove to be a tough game. But if Arsenal’s attack gets going, things will become difficult for the Sheffield defence.
This is the Gunners’ only chance of getting a trophy so they should be willing to give it their best.
Predicted Line-up 4-3-3: Emiliano Martinez, Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Rob Holding, Sead Kolasinac, Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
