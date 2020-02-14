Arsenal vs Newcastle Team News: Saka, Tierney, Nelson, Muto, Almiron

When Arsenal host Newcastle United on Sunday it will be match-up of two mid-table sides that are somewhat banged up right now. For both the 12th place visitors and the 10th place hosts, there are some injury unavailables and additional players whose availability is very much in doubt.
So let’s jump right in the with the team news. For Steve Bruce’s Magpies, Jack Colback, Paul Dummett Andy Carroll, Jetro Willems, Javier Manquillo, Emil Krafth and Jonjo Shelvey are all sidelined. However, they are hoping to get Yoshinori Muto, Miguel Almiron and Joelinton back this weekend.
Meanwhile Arsenal have nothing short of an injury crisis going on at left back. Kieran Tierney is still recovering from a long term shoulder injury while Bukayo Saka is a doubt for this one. It looks like Sead Kolasinac may be the only option for this match.
Elsewhere Reiss Nelson is still out with a hamstring problem while new January transfer window signing Pablo Mari could have a slight issue with match fitness for this one.
Arsenal FC vs Newcastle United FYIs
Arsenal Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
February 16, 4:30pm, Emirates Stadium
TV/Streaming: Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League
Form Guide: Arsenal DDDDW Newcastle United DDWDL
Referee: Lee Mason
Odds: Arsenal FC win 67%, Draw 21%, Newcastle United win 12%
Series History: Arsenal FC wins 73, Draws 38 Newcastle United wins 67
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind