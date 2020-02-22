Arsenal vs Everton Team News: Mari, Torreira, Gomes, Walcott

Tomorrow afternoon sees Arsenal FC hosting Everton in a match that has major implications on the UEFA Europa League qualification race. If the Gunners can acquire a vital three points from this match, it would then propel them ahead of the Toffees in the Premier League table, putting them back in the race for a UEL spot.
If the Manchester City ban is upheld upon appeal, it would mean that the fifth place team goes to the Champions League and the seventh place side would be in the UEL. Thus more teams in mid table have more to play for right now, so with that in mind, let’s go through the team news, starting with the hosts.
New January addition Pablo Marí (match fitness) is a doubt, as is Lucas Torreira (illness).
Meanwhile the Gunners other major January transfer window addition Cedric Soares (knee), is out injured, joining the long term Kieran Tierney (shoulder, Mar), Calum Chambers (knee, Aug), Sokratis Papastathopoulos (knee, unknown)
Flipping over to the visitors, Andre Gomes (ankle) and Theo Walcott (knee) are doubts while Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh) is out injured.
Arsenal FC vs Everton FC FYIs
Arsenal Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
February 23, 4:30pm, Emirates Stadium
TV/Streaming: Sky Sports Premier League
Form Guide: Arsenal WDDDD Everton WWDDW
Referee: Stuart Attwell
Result Probability: Arsenal FC win 46%, Draw 27%, Everton win 27%
Odds: Arsenal FC win 11/10, Draw 13/5 Everton win 5/2
