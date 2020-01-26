The FA Cup is the oldest domestic competition in the entire world, as it dates all the way back to 1871-72. Arsenal FC are the most successful side in the history of the tournament, with 13 titles all time. Yet it all those deep deep runs the Gunners have never faced AFC Bournemouth in the competition- until tomorrow night.
In fact, this will be just the 12th meeting ever between the two sides in any competition. The fixture staged on the south coast completes the 4th round (non-replay wise) of the tournament Monday night.
In looking at the team news for this one, Eddie Howe has struggled through a season where his side has been extremely injury riddled to say the least.
Arnaut Danjuma, Jordan Ibe, Josh King, Chris Mepham, Jack Stacey and Junior Stanislas all remain out of commission for this one as long term injury absentees. Additionally, Howe’s Cherries will be have to persist without midfielder David Brooks and defender Charlie Daniels.
Flipping over to the visitors, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finishes serving out his three month ban in this clash while David Luiz is also suspended. Meanwhile Sokratis is a doubt, on top of Reiss Nelson, Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney are all out of action.
Additionally, Callum Chambers is out for the season. With six days of rest on both sides of this fixture, manager Mikel Arteta will be able to do some squad rotation and have a fresh squad.
Arsenal FC at AFC Bournemouth (FA Cup 4th Round) FYIs
Kickoff: January 27, 8pm, Dean Court
TV: BT Sport 1
Key stat/fact: In the 4th round of the FA Cup, Arsenal have progressed forward seven of the the last eight times.
Prediction: Arsenal FC 3, AFC Bournemouth 1
