While Arsenal are having one of the most disappointing seasons, domestically that they have seen in quite some time, their European form has been most spectacular. The only plausible route back to Champions League for the Gunners this season is through winning the UEFA Europa League title, so they will be highly motivated when they travel to Greece to take on Olympiacos in midweek.
Heading into the road leg of their round of 32 tie, Mikel Arteta’s squad has several fitness concerns. Defenders ?Calum Chambers (knee) and Kieran Tierney (shoulder) remain long-term injury absentees. Elsewhere new January transfer window addition Cedric Soares, still recovering from a knee problem, is another unavailable player in the back line.
Elsewhere, Reiss Nelson is a doubt for this one having missed the win over Newcastle United due to a hamstring problem.
Meanwhile for Olympiacos, the only major fitness concern is winger El Arbi Hillal Soudani, who is dealing with a knee injury. Basically, the powerhouse of Greece has a fully fit side for this one.
Arsenal FC at Olympiacos UEL Round of 32, Leg 1/2 FYIs
February 20, 8pm, Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis
TV/Streaming: BT Sport 2
Form Guide: Arsenal WDWDD Olympiacos WWWDW
Odds via Bet 365: Arsenal FC win 11/8, Draw 5/2, Olympiacos win 15/8
Prediction: Arsenal 3, Olympiacos 2
While the hosts have a more fit and fresh squad, Arsenal’s talent advantage will be too much here.
