Arsenal FC at Everton is a match-up of two clubs, currently led by interim managers, in the process of hiring a new full-time boss. The visitors seem to be closer in this regard, with talk that Manchester City Assistant Mikel Arteta could be announced/introduced tomorrow.
City isn’t too happy about how this all went about, but they’ll get a nice payday out of it. Regardless of when he’s “unveiled,” it appears Freddie Ljungberg will still be in charge for this clash. As for the hosts, we have confirmation that caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson will be on the job Saturday. The superbly accomplished Carlo Ancelotti is very likely on his way to Goodison Park, but there are still plenty of details to be ironed out yet.
In turning to the Arsenal team news for this one, defender Kieran Tierney is out for the next three months, due to a dislocated shoulder. Fellow left back Sead Kolasinac is also out due to an ankle injury.
Meanwhile Rob Holding (knee), Dani Ceballos and Hector Bellerin (both have thigh problems) are all doubts, but will be in contention. Midfielder and ex-skipper Granit Xhaka remains out of concussion.
Arsenal FC at Everton FYIs
Arsenal FC starting XI prediction: go to this link
Kickoff: Dec. 21, 2:30 pm Goodison Park
TV and Stream: NBCSN and NBCSports.com
Google result probability: Everton victory 41% Draw 26% Arsenal victory 33%
Form Guide: Everton- DWLLL Arsenal- LWLDD
Prediction: Everton 2, Arsenal FC 1
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind