Nicolas Pepe has not exactly set the world on fire during debut season at Arsenal FC, and he’s taking a lot of heat from the fan base because of it. However, he’s been much more productive lately, and he’s the only Gunner who has scored three goals and registered five assists in home games this season. Is he justifying his hefty price tag?
Probably not, but the transition to Mikel Arteta has been good for the summer transfer window acquisition. He’s getting more opportunities now than he had under Unai Emery. Let’s take a look at who else Arteta could select in his first team for the London derby Premier League fixture at home against David Moyes’ West Ham United on Saturday.
Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham United
Lacazette
Aubameyang Ozil Pepe
Xhaka Ceballos
Saka Luiz Mustafi Bellerin
Leno
Arsenal FC vs West Ham United FC FYIs
Starting XI Predictions for both sides: West Ham Arsenal
Team news for both sides: go to this link
March 7, 3pm, Emirates Stadium
TV/Streaming: N/A
Form Guide: Arsenal WWDDD West Ham United WLLDL
Result Probability: Arsenal FC win 61%, Draw 23%, West Ham United win 16%
Prediction: Arsenal FC 2, West Ham United 1
