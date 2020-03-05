Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs West Ham United

March 5, 2020 By Leave a Comment
Nicolas Pepe has not exactly set the world on fire during debut season at Arsenal FC, and he’s taking a lot of heat from the fan base because of it. However, he’s been much more productive lately, and he’s the only Gunner who has scored three goals and registered five assists in home games this season. Is he justifying his hefty price tag?

Probably not, but the transition to Mikel Arteta has been good for the summer transfer window acquisition. He’s getting more opportunities now than he had under Unai Emery. Let’s take a look at who else Arteta could select in his first team for the London derby Premier League fixture at home against David Moyes’ West Ham United on Saturday.

Lacazette

Aubameyang     Ozil       Pepe

        Xhaka      Ceballos

Saka    Luiz    Mustafi    Bellerin

Leno

Arsenal FC vs West Ham United FC FYIs

Starting XI Predictions for both sides: West Ham     Arsenal

Team news for both sides: go to this link

March 7, 3pm, Emirates Stadium

TV/Streaming: N/A

Form Guide: Arsenal   WWDDD    West Ham United  WLLDL

Result Probability: Arsenal FC win 61%, Draw 23%, West Ham United win 16%

Prediction: Arsenal FC 2, West Ham United 1

