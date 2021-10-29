Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City

In a stat that might surprise some readers, Arsenal takes on Leicester in a match-up that sees two teams who remain undefeated in their last five fixtures across all competitions. It is a huge match between two sides who will likely finish within touching distance of each other come to season end.
With Jamie Vardy likely to miss out for the home side, it looms as a huge chance to snatch three points away from home for Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side.
Arsenal has been quietly reviving their season after what can only be regarded as a terrible start to their Premier League campaign. With their only definite out being polarising former captain Granit Xhaka – let’s have a look at how they will likely line up for this one.
Between the sticks will be Aaron Ramsdale who has seized the opportunity to become Arsenal’s number one at the expense of German Bernd Leno. He has been tremendous for the Gunners since making his debut for the club and has put the debate over who should be Arsenal’s goalkeeper to bed.
On the right-hand side of the defense in the full-back position will likely be Japanese international Takehiro Tomiyasu – he has rarely put a foot wrong since his move from Serie A and seems to be the first choice in his position. At left-back will likely be Kieran Tierney.
The Scot seems like he will likely return from the ankle injury that saw him miss the last two fixtures. In the heart of defense will be Ben White.
Despite playing less than an hour against Leeds in the Carabao Cup, any fears of any potential injury were put to bed by coach Mikel Arteta who said he was suffering from a stomach bug and will be a certain starter.
He will be joined by Gabriel. The British/Brazillian connection has been developing nicely this season and could be the London club’s center-back pairing for years to come.
Thomas Partey and Albert Sambi-Lokonga will play in the midfield in another partnership that is developing nicely. Ahead of them will be Smith-Rowe and Bakary Saka as the wide players. Going through this potential line-up is really highlighting the vast young talent the Gunners have.
Upfront will be resurgent captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with French goal machine Alexandre Lacazette playing just behind him, dropping into the spaces between attack and midfield.
This is a massive fixture and a great way to kick off this weekend’s Premier League action. Do not miss this one!
