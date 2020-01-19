Arsenal FC have drawn four of their first six games under new manager Mikel Arteta, but hey, it’s a lot better than losing! Things seems to be improving, a little bit, but the Gunners have still won just twice in their last 15 Premier League games. For a club with this tremendous size and glorious history- it’s totally unacceptable.
Arsenal supporters are deservedly upset by having to see their club relegated to the Europa League competition three seasons in a row, but now things could get even worse. Sitting mid-table, now well past the half-way point of the season, they have some work to do just to even get back to the UEL.
Currently sitting tenth in the table, they need every point they can get in order to get back up into the top six.
Arsenal Starting XI Prediction at Chelsea FC
Lacazette
Martinelli Ozil Pepe
Xhaka Torreira
Saka Luiz Mustafi Maitland-Niles
Leno
Sheffield United at Arsenal FC FYIs
January 21, 8:15pm, Stamford Bridge
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea FC
Key stats/facts: Only the most recent meeting of the last ten in this series has been won by the visitors.
Form Guide: Arsenal DDWLD Chelsea LWDWL
Odds: Arsenal FC win 7/2, Draw 11/4, Sheffield United win 7/2
Probabilities via Google: Arsenal FC win 20%, Draw 25%, Chelsea win 55%
Prediction: Chelsea 3, Arsenal FC 2
Two London clubs that are a ways off from where they want to be right now, but one side is certainly a greater distance from their objectives.
