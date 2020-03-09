Is the Mikel Arteta rebuild/turnaround truly taking effect at Arsenal FC? Are we seeing the Gunners on an upward overall trajectory? The north London side made it three Premier League victories in a row as they edged past West Ham on Saturday, and their recent form has changed the complexion of their season.
They now have a legitimate chance of qualifying for European football next season, and they can lock in on trying to reach this goal, having now been bounced from the Europa League. Up next is a very tough challenge though, a road game at last year’s domestic treble winners, Manchester City.
Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Leno; Sokratis, David Luiz, Pablo Mari, Saka; Ceballos, Xhaka; Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette
Manchester City vs Arsenal FC FYIs
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City Arsenal
Kickoff: 7:30 BST, March 11, City of Manchester Stadium
TV: N/A
Google Result Probability: Manchester City win 70%, Draw 17%, Arsenal win 13%
Form Guide: Manchester City LWWLW Arsenal- WWWLL
Prediction: Manchester City 3, Arsenal 1
Honestly, I think City are going to be highly motivated here, angered by their disappointing defeat at United yesterday and they’ll take it out on Arsenal.
