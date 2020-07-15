Predicted Arsenal FC Starting XI vs Liverpool FC

On Wednesday, Arsenal will be welcoming un Premier League champions Liverpool as they look to keep their fight for European football going. After losing 2-1 to Tottenham in the North London Derby, the Emirates club’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League has come to an unceremonious end. The Gunners will have to score maximum points from the remaining three games if they are to have a chance of getting back into Europa League.
Liverpool will present a tough challenge but with FA Cup semifinals coming up this weekend, Arteta might choose to rotate. For the link to the Arsenal team news for this match go here.
Here is the predicted line-up:
In goal, we will continue to see Emiliano Martinez who was one of the shining lights in the North London Derby. Arteta is likely to stick with 3-4-3 formation and Shkodran Mustafi will retain his place as will David Luiz. The third centre back spot might see a change with Rob Holding coming in for Sead Kolasinac.
The two wing-backs are crucial in this formation and Cedric might be given a run on the right to give Hector Bellerin a rest. On the left hand side, we will once again see Kieran Tierney who was recently named the club’s player of the month for June.
Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka have been a reliable duo in the middle and it’s likely they will retain their places.
In the attack, Eddie Nketiah’s suspension means that we should once again see Alexandre Lacazette leading the line. He will be high on confidence after his thunderbolt gave the Gunners the lead on Sunday. Alongside him on the left wing will be club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who is also chasing the Premier League Golden Boot.
Nicolas Pepe might be rested with Bukayo Saka taking up his place in the starting eleven.
Arsenal FC Predicted Starting Lineup 3-4-3:
Emiliano Martinez, Cedric Soares, David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Let him bench mustaphi for me I like his line up let also advice them to stop missing chances