Arsenal at Man City Team News: Aguero, De Bruyne, Sane, Torreira

Arsenal are not totally licked yet in their quest for UEFA Champions League qualification, but they certainly have plenty of work to do. Their next opponent, Manchester City, face a ban that if upheld means the fifth place side in the table will get a a CL berth. The Gunners are only five points behind Manchester United for that slot.
However, they’ll have to press on without midfielder Lucas Torreira, as the club confirmed today that his season is now most likely done. His fractured ankle will keep him out 8-10 weeks, plus you have to account for rehabilitation time and getting back to match fitness, and well, it pretty much means his 2019-20 is over.
Also out injured for this one are the Gunners’ standing long term injury absentees: Kieran Tierney, Calum Chambers, Sead Kolasinac and Cedric Soares.
So the north London side will head to the City of Manchester Stadium with plenty of injury concerns, but the hosts are licking their wounds as well. Fresh off a Manchester derby defeat that saw United do the double on them this term, City have some fitness concerns for this rescheduled fixture.
Central defender Aymeric Laporte is out injured while Leroy Sane (still building up match fitness), Kevin De Bruyne (back) and Sergio Aguero (thigh problem) are all doubts for this fixture. Regarding Aguero, he was withdrawn at United, and it’s not likely he’ll be risked for this match, as more important clashes in the UCL and FA Cup loom.
Manchester Derby FYIs
Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City Arsenal
Kickoff: 7:30 BST, March 11, City of Manchester Stadium
TV: N/A
Google Result Probability: Manchester City win 70%, Draw 17%, Arsenal win 13%
Form Guide: Manchester City LWWLW Arsenal- WWWLL
Prediction: Manchester City 3, Arsenal 1
Honestly, I think City are going to be highly motivated here, angered by their disappointing defeat at United yesterday and they’ll take it out on Arsenal.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind