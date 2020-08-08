Arsenal Lead Chase for Real Madrid Misfit James Rodriguez

Arsenal FC are leading the chase to sign Real Madrid outcast James Rodriguez this summer, according to reports from the Daily Star.
The 29-year-old midfielder who spent two years on loan at Bayern Munich returned to Spain for the 2019/20 season. He didn’t make much of an impression in Madrid this season as he saw action in just 14 matches.
The Daily Star report claims that James is being looked at by the North London club as a fall back option after Arsenal realized Phillipe Coutinho’s £240,000-per-week wages would be way too big a financial burden.
The Colombian playmaker was left out of the squad that lost to Manchester City in the Round of 16 Champions League clash yesterday, which makes it clear he’s fallen out of favour with Real manager Zinedine Zidane.
It further states that his agent, Jorge Mendes, is trying to engineer a move away from the Bernabeu with Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid being potential destinations but the Gunners are leading the pack in terms of interest.
Despite not making much of an impression this season, James remains an elite player that is capable of making a difference. If the Gunners feel that Coutinho’s wages are a level too far, James presents a great alternative and since his transfer fee should also be on the lighter side, it will preserve funds for other acquisitions.
James Rodriguez can play both in attack and in the midfield, and he would give Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta a few nore options to play around with.
Moving to the Emirates would also give him an opportunity to redeem himself after a highly disappointing season.
Perhaps under Arteta James Rodriguez will be able to show the world what made him such a coveted player during his prime. Arsenal could benefit from an extra dose of creativity and they will surely get that with James. In a few more days, we should get some more clarity on where James is going to head next.
