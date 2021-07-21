Arsenal Cancel Preseason Tour in Florida Due to COVID Outbreak

Arsenal will no longer be traveling to Florida, to participate in preseason tournament due to a small outbreak of COVID-19 cases within the club. Coincidentally, Florida has struggled more than any other state with the delta variant of the virus, as they now account for 20% of new cases in the USA.
Florida only constitutes 6% of the American populace. In fact, Jacksonville, one of Florida’s major cities, is struggling worse with the pandemic now than they ever have.
Following a small number of positive COVID tests among the planned party to travel to America tomorrow, we have sadly been forced to withdraw from the Florida Cup.
This difficult decision is based on ensuring the health and wellbeing of our players and staff.
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 20, 2021
So while the north London club isn’t coming stateside due to their own covid concerns, this is definitely for the best, as the sunshine state is probably the worst place for them to be in regards to the issue of the pandemic.
“Following a small number of positive COVID tests among the planned party to travel to America tomorrow, we have sadly been forced to withdraw from the Florida Cup,” Arsenal said on their Twitter account. “This difficult decision is based on ensuring the health and wellbeing of our players and staff.”
Other Florida Cup participants include fellow Premier League side Everton, Serie A champs Inter Milan and Colombian club Millonarios. The Arsenal statement added:
“We are glad to say the members of staff are not currently displaying any COVID symptoms. They are now in self-isolation at home.
We are now making alternative arrangements in line with the Premier League protocols to continue our preparations for the new season.”
Our statement regarding Arsenal: pic.twitter.com/WDB3JBE0Pd
— Florida Cup (@Florida_Cup) July 21, 2021
The Florida Cup is set to be staged at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on July 25 and 28. The event staff issued the following statement: “We are disappointed that Arsenal have decided not to participate in the 2021 Florida Cup. We wish the members of the Arsenal traveling party who tested positive for COVID-19 a speedy recovery as we continue making final preparations for the event.
“We will be in communication with fans who purchased tickets to see Arsenal in Orlando regarding their options.”
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind