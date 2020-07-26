Arsenal will be taking on Watford in the final Premier League game of the season tomorrow, and there is a lot on the line as the result could determine whether or not the Hornets get relegated. The Gunners welcome relegation fodder Watford to the Emirates on the back of a disappointing defeat to Aston Villa.
As this is the season finale, the team is hoping to end it on a positive note. There isn’t much at stake for the North London club, but the Hornets, now on their fourth manager this season, will need a win to have any hopes of staying up for next season. Here is how Arsenal could take to the field on Sunday.
Mikel Arteta is set to continue with his 3-4-3 formation. Emiliano Martinez has been impressive over the past few weeks and will continue in goal. As for the centre backs, we will see Rob Holding come in for Shkodran Mustafi, who got injured in the FA Cup semi-final. The other two slots will be taken up by David Luiz and Kieran Tierney who will be replacing the Bosnian international Sead Kolasinac.
Ahead of the defence, the four will include two wing-backs and we should be seeing the duo of Hector Bellerin and Bukayo Saka start. In the centre of midfield, Dani Ceballos will be playing what could be his last Premier League game and is likely to be paired with Granit Xhaka.
Lucas Torreira was not able to impress much at Villa Park, and that will see him probably dropped to the bench.
In the attack captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should start as usual on the left wing. The Gabonese striker is still in the hunt for the Golden Boot, but would need at least a hat-trick to have a chance of grabbing the honors.
Eddie Nketiah might get a chance to play as Alexandre Lacazette will most likely be rested ahead of the FA Cup final. Rounding off the attack will be Nicolas Pepe who will want to continue his great form.
This is Mikel Arteta’s final home game of the season and the Spanish boss would want his players to win and build some momentum ahead of the FA Cup final against Chelsea on August 1.
Arsenal FC Predicted Starting Lineup (vs Watford) 3-4-3:
Emiliano Martinez, Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Bukayo Saka, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Nicolas Pepe, Eddie Nketiah, Pierre-Emerick AubameyangPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind