Just like Liverpool does the Champions League and Manchester United does domestic league titles, Arsenal does the FA Cup. They lead the way with 13 titles in this competition and they are tied for tournament final appearances with United at 20.
They’ll commence the quest for #14 on Monday night, with the final tie of the third round, on Monday night when they host Leeds United. In looking at the team news for this one, the Gunners have two players confirmed out, both defenders, in Kieran Tierney and Calum Chambers.
Chambers is ruled out for the long term, as a ruptured cruciate ligament will keep him out for at least six months. Meanwhile Hector Bellerin and Gabriel Martinelli are both doubts for the clash, as the pair are dealing with hamstring issues.
Switching over to Leeds, forward Eddie Nketiah has been recalled from his loan spell by Arsenal.
Said Leeds United Manager Marcelo Bielsa of the upcoming match: “Of course it is a big challenge for us. It is enough to see the players and the prestige and level they have.
“When people think that we are the favorite in one match, we don’t consider things like that, neither with the opposite, which is in this case.
“Every time we compete we trust in our resources and respect our opponent’s resources.
“We will always do this with the wish to impose our style and we will try to do this on Monday.”
Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Kickoff: Emirates Stadium, Monday Jan. 6, 7:56pm
Odds: Leeds United 17/2, Draw 15/4, Arsenal 9/2
TV: BBC1
Prediction: Arsenal 2, Leeds United 0
