Arsenal FC Transfer Talk: Mykola Matviyenko, Pablo Mari, Layvin Kurzawa

It’s been a really dull January transfer window to say the least. Not just at the Emirates, but among most of the Premier League, it’s been tumbleweeds and crickets chirping. However, we’ve got three Arsenal FC transfer narratives here, so let’s see if the club gets any of them over the line in time.
There are only five shopping days left, and we’ll start with Shakhtar Donetsk center back Mykola Matviyenko.
The 23-year-old Ukrainian international would fill a position of need with Callum Chambers already out for the season due to injury and the fit players currently manning the position showing a lot of inconsistency. Mikel Arteta has been open about his club’s desire to sign new central defenders.
According to his agent, Matviyenko could go on loan to the north London side for the rest of this season. The reported transfer fee Shakhtar are asking for exceeds of £30-33 million. Arteta hasn’t said much about this situation publicly, but he did say the club is 50/50 on adding new players this month.
The first player added could be Pablo Mari of Flamengo. He’s also a centre half, and the Spanish international is supposedly valued at £7.5 million. Football London has more on the 26-year-old at this link.
Finally, Arsenal have reportedly been Paris Saint-Germain full back Layvin Kurzawa, but the Parisian giants are looking to send him elsewhere. ESPN reports that PSG are on the verge of a swap deal with Juventus for Mattia De Sciglio.
