Arsenal FC: Analysis of Top Four Chances, Run-In Predictions

March 26, 2022 By 1 Comment
Arsenal FC are/were without European football for the first time in a quarter century this season. That ramped up the heat on the seat of manager Mikel Arteta, and things got even more scorching when the Gunners got off to a horrendous start this season. They quickly righted the ship, and after the top sides in the Premier League, Manchester City and Liverpool, they are the team thatr nobody wants to play right now. The Arsenal youth movement is underway and bearing a lot of fruit already

Let’s analyze and predict, starting with a look at the current standings for those looking to play Euro football next season. The top three seems safe, so we’ll skip them, and the ninth place team is so far off the pace, we left them out.

Current Standings for European Places

4th  Arsenal FC  28 matches played, +13 goal differential, 54 pts

5th Tottenham Hotspur 29 matches played, +11 goal differential, 51 pts

6th  Manchester United 29 matches played, +8 goal differential, 50 pts

7th West Ham 30 matches played, +10 goal differential, 48 pts

8th Wolverhampton Wanderers  30 matches played, +5 goal differential, 46 pts

5th and 6th go to Europa League with seventh goes to the recently created Conference League; something that no one wanted or needed. All it does is celebrate being mediocre.

Run In Predictions

Mon Apr 4, Palace, A, W, 2-1

Sat Apr 9, Brighton, H, W, 2-0

Sat Apr 16, Southampton, A, D, 1-1

Tue Apr 20, Chelsea, A, L, 1-2

Sat Apr 23, United, H, W, 3-0

Sun May 1, West Ham, W, 1-0

Sat May 7, Leeds, H, D, 2-2

Sun May 15, Newcastle, A, D, 1-1

Championship Sunday, May 22, Everton, W, 2-0

Final numbers: 74 pts, GD +21

Arsenal FC Bottom Line

Considering where Arsenal began this term, and also how the rest of the Arteta era went,

Top Four/European Football Chances Analysis Series

United   Arsenal FC    Tottenham    Wolves    West Ham

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of "Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America," as well as "No, I Can't Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry."

He has regularly appeared in WGNSports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcastFollow him on Twitter and Instagram

Speak Your Mind