Arsenal FC Starting XI Team News vs Sheffield United: Aubameyang, Torreira

January 17, 2020 By Leave a Comment
pierre-emerick aubameyang

The Mikel Arteta rebuild at Arsenal is starting to show signs of progress, subtle and slowly, but it’s getting there. Up next is a home clash against Sheffield United that poses a major challenge, especially up top. The Gunners will be without one of the their primary weapons, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is suspended for the next three matches.

They will also be without their quarter of long term injury absentees: Sead Kolasinac, Hector Bellerin, Kieran Tierney and Callum Chambers. Additionally, midfielder Lucas Torreira is a doubt, as he might not be match fit in time. Tenth place Arsenal is a team with some holes, and sixth place Sheffield is a side that can expose those weaknesses.

They also have the advantage of a nearly fit and available squad for this clash. The Blades only fitness concerns in this one are Simon Moore (groin) and Michael Verrips (face).

 

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Sheffield United 

Lacazette

Martinelli    Ozil       Pepe

Guendouzi        Xhaka

Saka    Luiz    Sokratis    Maitland-Niles

Leno

Sheffield United at Arsenal FC FYIs

January 18, 3pm, Emirates Stadium

Key stats/facts: an Arsenal win could get them as many as three places higher up in the table.

Form Guide: Arsenal   LDDLWD    Sheffield United  WWDLLW

Odds: Arsenal FC win 5/6, Draw 11/4, Sheffield United win 7/2

Probabilities via Google: Arsenal FC win 53%,  Draw 26%,  Sheffield United win 21%

arsenal-fc-emirates-stadium

Prediction: Sheffield United 2, Arsenal FC 1

The Blades shut out Arsenal last time around, and could complete their first double over the north London club since the 1940s. We’re calling it.

