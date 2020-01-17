The Mikel Arteta rebuild at Arsenal is starting to show signs of progress, subtle and slowly, but it’s getting there. Up next is a home clash against Sheffield United that poses a major challenge, especially up top. The Gunners will be without one of the their primary weapons, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is suspended for the next three matches.
They will also be without their quarter of long term injury absentees: Sead Kolasinac, Hector Bellerin, Kieran Tierney and Callum Chambers. Additionally, midfielder Lucas Torreira is a doubt, as he might not be match fit in time. Tenth place Arsenal is a team with some holes, and sixth place Sheffield is a side that can expose those weaknesses.
They also have the advantage of a nearly fit and available squad for this clash. The Blades only fitness concerns in this one are Simon Moore (groin) and Michael Verrips (face).
Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Sheffield United
Lacazette
Martinelli Ozil Pepe
Guendouzi Xhaka
Saka Luiz Sokratis Maitland-Niles
Leno
Sheffield United at Arsenal FC FYIs
January 18, 3pm, Emirates Stadium
Key stats/facts: an Arsenal win could get them as many as three places higher up in the table.
Form Guide: Arsenal LDDLWD Sheffield United WWDLLW
Odds: Arsenal FC win 5/6, Draw 11/4, Sheffield United win 7/2
Probabilities via Google: Arsenal FC win 53%, Draw 26%, Sheffield United win 21%
Prediction: Sheffield United 2, Arsenal FC 1
The Blades shut out Arsenal last time around, and could complete their first double over the north London club since the 1940s. We’re calling it.
