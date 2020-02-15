Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United

Arsenal have won 13 of their last 14 against Newcastle United, so you have to really like their chances on Sunday, especially at home. The Gunners have certainly had a disappointing season, to say the least, but one should expect them to pick up three points on the weekend against Toon.
There have been some signs of progress here and there so far under Mikel Arteta, but it may not be blatantly and immediately noticeable. Let’s take a look at who he may selection for his first team in the weekend fixture.
Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United
Aubameyang
Lacazette Ozil Pepe
Xhaka Torreira
Kolasinac Luiz Mustafi Bellerin
Leno
Arsenal FC vs Newcastle United FYIs
February 16, 4:30pm, Emirates Stadium
TV/Streaming: Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League
Form Guide: Arsenal DDDDW Newcastle United DDWDL
Referee: Lee Mason
Odds: Arsenal FC win 67%, Draw 21%, Newcastle United win 12%
Series History: Arsenal FC wins 73, Draws 38 Newcastle United wins 67
