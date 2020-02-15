Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United

February 14, 2020 By Leave a Comment
Arsenal have won 13 of their last 14 against Newcastle United, so you have to really like their chances on Sunday, especially at home. The Gunners have certainly had a disappointing season, to say the least, but one should expect them to pick up three points on the weekend against Toon.

There have been some signs of progress here and there so far under Mikel Arteta, but it may not be blatantly and immediately noticeable. Let’s take a look at who he may selection for his first team in the weekend fixture.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United

Aubameyang

Lacazette    Ozil       Pepe

        Xhaka      Torreira

Kolasinac    Luiz    Mustafi    Bellerin

Leno

Arsenal FC vs Newcastle United FYIs

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction: go to this link

February 16, 4:30pm, Emirates Stadium

TV/Streaming: Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League

Form Guide: Arsenal   DDDDW    Newcastle United  DDWDL

Referee: Lee Mason

Odds: Arsenal FC win 67%, Draw 21%, Newcastle United win 12%

Series History: Arsenal FC wins 73, Draws 38 Newcastle United wins 67

