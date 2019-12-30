Maybe the flipping of the calendar is a great thing for Arsenal FC? 2019 was a disaster under Unai Emery, who was deservedly sacked, and interim manager Freddie Ljungberg couldn’t stop the bleeding. Now Mikel Arteta takes over the shambolic side which is a complete train wreck defensively. He’s the right man for restarting the culture, over time, but supporters will have to be patient.
At least they still have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who continues to be a prolific scorer. The Gunners will host Manchester United on New Year’s Day, in a match-up of two clubs trying to find their way during their rebuilds.
Let’s take a look at what lineup Arteta might employ for his first team in the Wednesday night clash. The Gunners head into this one sitting 12th, and only six points ahead of the drop zone.
Arsenal FC starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United
Lacazette Ozil Aubameyang
Torreira Guendouzi Pepe
Saka Luiz Mustafi Bellerin
Leno
Manchester United vs Arsenal FC FYIs
Starting XI Predictions: Manchester United Arsenal FC
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Kickoff: Wed, Jan 1, 8pm, Emirates Stadium
Google Result Probability: United win 37%, Arsenal win 37%, Draw 26%
Form guide: United WWLDW Arsenal LDDLW
Odds via Smart bet: United win 2.75, Arsenal win 2.56, Draw 3.75
