Will Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta due some squad rotation tomorrow night when his side hosts Leeds United in a FA Cup third round clash? Most likely, as the team’s priorities this season lay in other competitions.
Still, this is the tournament where the Gunners shine, as they have won it more so than any other side. Thus, we should expect them to bring their A game, regardless of who is on the pitch.
“We have to be challenging for the cups and we’ll try to do that again this season,” Arteta said.
“Obviously it is a competition that is very attached to this football club in recent years and we have to take it very seriously.
“I follow [Leeds] coach [Marcelo Bielsa] for a long time and I know how tough it will be to play against them. He makes them fight and challenge and run and compete, and never give up in any game or any circumstances.”
Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Leeds United (FA Cup 3rd Round)
Martinelli
Smith Rowe Ceballos Nelson
Willock Guendouzi
Saka Mustafi Holding Bellerin
Martinez
Arsenal FC vs Standard Liege UEFA Europa League FYIs
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Kickoff: Emirates Stadium, Monday Jan. 6, 7:56pm
Odds: Leeds United 17/2, Draw 15/4, Arsenal 9/2
TV: BBC1
Prediction: Arsenal 2, Leeds United 0
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
So the odds have a draw as the most likely outcome, closely followed by Arsenal win and a long way off is a Leeds win…. however the predicted score line is a 2-0 Arsenal win!
Arsenal 9/2 at Home are you kidding
Arsenal 9/2