Arsenal hosts Everton tomorrow in a match-up of two sides that had a very rough start to the season, but maybe, just maybe, could be getting it together now. Arsenal trounced Newcastle United last weekend, and Mikel Arteta won his European debut as Arsenal head coach, winning at Olympiacos on Thursday night.
They will take an Everton side that was sitting in the relegation zone under Marco Silva, but have been revitalized under veteran boss Carlo Ancelotti, who has them back in contention for Europe. The Toffees are unbeaten in the Premier League since the first of the year.
Let’s take a look at what team Arteta might select as he looks to give the visitors their first league L in the new year.
Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Everton FC
Lacazette
Aubameyang Ozil Pepe
Xhaka Ceballos
Saka Luiz Mustafi Bellerin
Leno
Arsenal FC vs Everton FC FYIs
Team news for both sides: go to this link
February 23, 4:30pm, Emirates Stadium
TV/Streaming: Sky Sports Premier League
Form Guide: Arsenal WDDDD Everton WWDDW
Referee: Stuart Attwell
Result Probability: Arsenal FC win 46%, Draw 27%, Everton win 27%
Odds: Arsenal FC win 11/10, Draw 13/5 Everton win 5/2
