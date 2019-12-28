Mesut Ozil is Arsenal’s highest paid and many would say most accomplished player. Frozen out under Unai Emery, he was given a life line again under Freddie Ljungberg, and now he’s back in the first team mix under new coach Mikel Arteta. Tomorrow will see Arteta’s second game in charge of the north London club, we’re they’ll take on arch-rival Chelsea at home.
It’s expected that we’ll see Ozil in Arteta’s first team. “To be fair, his attitude in training since the day that I walked in the building has been incredible,” Arteta said of the former German international.
“I’ve seen this and I said I would give a clean slate to everybody and that was for him too. When we were preparing and watching where we could hurt the opponent, we believed he could be a key point. Like this, he responded, did what he had to do and we could have put two or three goals in the net because of him.”
Arsenal FC starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea FC
Lacazette Ozil Aubameyang
Xhaka Guendouzi Pepe
Saka Luiz Sokratis Bellerin
Leno
Chelsea at Arsenal FYIs
Kickoff: Dec 29, 2pm Emirates Stadium, London
Starting XI Predictions for both sides: Arsenal Chelsea
Team News for both sides: go to this link
Form Guide: Arsenal- DDLWL Chelsea FC- LWLLW
Google Result Probability: Arsenal win 33%, Draw 26%, Chelsea win 41%
Prediction: Chelsea 3, Arsenal 2
Yes, the Gunners home form is light years better than their road form this season, but look for Lampard to sort of duplicate the tactical greatness display that he conveyed in the road win at Tottenham Hotspur. Expect another road win at another London rival.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind