Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Olympiacos (Europa League)

Fresh off a 4-0 demolishing of Newcastle United, Arsenal will head to Greece with a substantial amount of confidence in midweek. Tomorrow night sees the Gunners square off against Olympiacos, in the road leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie. Forward Alexandre Lacazette will enter this match with an extra pep in his step, possibly, as he just ended his goal drought over the weekend.
Look for the Frenchman to lead the line here while Gunners boss Mikel Arteta likely puts out a team composed of some regulars and some reserves. Let’s take a look at who else might possibly be in the first team on Thursday night.
Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction: Martinez; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Mustafi, Kolasinac; Torreira, Ceballos; Pepe, Willock, Martinelli; Lacazette
Arsenal FC at Olympiacos UEL Round of 32, Leg 1/2 FYIs
Team News for both sides: go to this link
February 20, 8pm, Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis
TV/Streaming: BT Sport 2
Form Guide: Arsenal WDWDD Olympiacos WWWDW
Odds via Bet 365: Arsenal FC win 11/8, Draw 5/2, Olympiacos win 15/8
Prediction: Arsenal 3, Olympiacos 1
While the hosts have a more fit and fresh squad, Arsenal’s talent advantage will be too much here.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.
