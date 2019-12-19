Arsenal FC at Everton kicks off the next Premier League match day, and it’s a matchup of two clubs in the midst of managerial transition. This could be the final game in charge for Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg, as Mikel Arteta is set to take over soon.
It could also be one of the last matches in charge for Toffees caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson, as the very much accomplished Carlo Ancelotti is being lined up to be the permanent replacement for Marco Silva.
The Gunners head into this match in 10th place, but just 7 points out of the top four. Everton comes into this clash sitting in the 16th place spot, just three points above the drop zone.
Arsenal FC starting XI Prediction at Everton FC
Aubameyang
Ozil Martinelli Pepe
Torreira Guendouzi
Chambers Luiz Sokratis Maitland-Niles
Leno
Arsenal FC at Everton FYIs
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Kickoff: Dec. 21, 2:30 pm Goodison Park
Odds via Betfair exchange: Arsenal win Draw everton win
TV and Stream: NBCSN and NBCSports.com
Google result probability: Everton victory 41% Draw 26% Arsenal victory 33%
Form Guide: Everton- DWLLL Arsenal- LWLDD
Prediction: Everton 2, Arsenal FC 1
