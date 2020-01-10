When Arsenal made their managerial hire, in Mikel Arteta, they brought in a club man who really knows the history and culture of the North London club. In terms of trying to do a long term rebuild, but making sure that it gets done the right way, he was the perfect choice.
However, it’s going to take a long time to get things right again, and there will be plenty of rough times ahead in the meantime. Up next is a London derby against Crystal Palace, with the Gunners looking up at the Eagles in the table for a change.
“The first thing I wanted to change was the energy around the team and around the club as well,” said Arteta ahead of the weekend league fixture.
“It is slightly better than how it was, or much better I would say. Obviously the fact we are winning games helps, and as well what I am seeing at the training ground since the day I moved is much more like I want to see.”
Let’s take a look at what lineup Arteta could utilize this weekend in south London.
Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Crystal Palace
Lacazette
Aubameyang Ozil Pepe
Torreira Xhaka
Kolasinac Luiz Sokratis Maitland-Niles
Leno
Arsenal FC at Crystal Palace FYIs
Kickoff: Sat, Jan 11, 12:30pm, Selhurst Park
Google Result Probability: Arsenal win 52%, Draw 25%, Crystal Palace win 23%
Form guide: Crystal Palace DDWLD Arsenal WLDDL
Odds: United win 3/1, Arsenal win 10/11, Draw 3/1
Prediction: Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 2
