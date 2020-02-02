Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Burnley FC

February 1, 2020 By 3 Comments
January, and with it the winter transfer window, are now over and that means Arsenal can now turn their attention to the road trip to Burnley FC on Sunday. They shored up their defense with pragmatic, but not splashy signings. Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari were cost-effective additions that should help the Gunners make a push for the top six. The top four…well that train left the station awhile ago.

So let’s take a look at what kind of Gunners first team we might see when manager Mikel Arteta fills out the sheet.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction at Burnley FC 

Aubameyang

Martinelli    Ozil       Pepe

        Xhaka      Torreira

Saka    Luiz    Sokratis    Bellerin

Leno

Arsenal FC at Burnley FC FYIs

February 2, 3pm, Turf Moor

TV: Sky Sports Premier League

Form Guide: Arsenal   DDDWL    Burnley FC  WWLLL

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Odds: Arsenal FC win 10/11, Draw 5/2, Burnley FC win 11/4

Prediction: Arsenal 3, Burnley 2

Google gives the Gunners a 47% chance of a victory here, while the hosts’ projection shows 26% chance of winning. There’s a 27% chance it ends in stalemate. Arsenal’s road form is, well, you know, how it’s been, but they should have no problems scoring against a side that has conceded the fifth most goals in the Premier League this season.

We’re thinking they will score enough to get the job done.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News NowBanks, the author of “No,  I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation

You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.

Comments

  1. Riller says
    February 2, 2020 at 12:28 AM

    For me the line is really impressive.Laca should always be a sub

  2. Anonymous says
    February 2, 2020 at 5:49 AM

    Pepe should be a sub and Laca to start

  3. Christopher Columbus Akwasi Anane says
    February 2, 2020 at 5:52 AM

    Laca have to start ahead Pepe

