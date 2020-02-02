Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Burnley FC

January, and with it the winter transfer window, are now over and that means Arsenal can now turn their attention to the road trip to Burnley FC on Sunday. They shored up their defense with pragmatic, but not splashy signings. Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari were cost-effective additions that should help the Gunners make a push for the top six. The top four…well that train left the station awhile ago.
So let’s take a look at what kind of Gunners first team we might see when manager Mikel Arteta fills out the sheet.
Arsenal Starting XI Prediction at Burnley FC
Aubameyang
Martinelli Ozil Pepe
Xhaka Torreira
Saka Luiz Sokratis Bellerin
Leno
Arsenal FC at Burnley FC FYIs
Match preview/team news: go to this link
February 2, 3pm, Turf Moor
TV: Sky Sports Premier League
Form Guide: Arsenal DDDWL Burnley FC WWLLL
Referee: Chris Kavanagh
Odds: Arsenal FC win 10/11, Draw 5/2, Burnley FC win 11/4
Prediction: Arsenal 3, Burnley 2
Google gives the Gunners a 47% chance of a victory here, while the hosts’ projection shows 26% chance of winning. There’s a 27% chance it ends in stalemate. Arsenal’s road form is, well, you know, how it’s been, but they should have no problems scoring against a side that has conceded the fifth most goals in the Premier League this season.
We’re thinking they will score enough to get the job done.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
For me the line is really impressive.Laca should always be a sub
Pepe should be a sub and Laca to start
Laca have to start ahead Pepe