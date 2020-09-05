Arsenal FC 20/21 Season Preview: How Far Can They Go?

Arsenal FC got their 20/21 season off to the best possible start with a win over Liverpool in the Community Shield. Where can they go from here?
The North London club have already completed two major signings so far with the arrivals of Willian and Gabriel. The former joined on a free from Chelsea and the latter left French club Lille to make his way to the Emirates.
The biggest objective, for both the Arsenal FC squad and manager Mikel Arteta, would be to qualify for the Champions League this upcoming season.
At the very least, they will be looking to improve on their eighth-placed finish last season. The signs are promising though as scoring a victory over a team as good as Liverpool shows the progress that has occurred since the arrival of Arteta in December.
It will be crucial for the Emirates club to secure the future of captain and top goal scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as quickly as possible.
There are signs that both sides are willing to take the arrangement forward on a new long term deal, but it’s best to just end the uncertainty once and for all, and get this wrapped up before the new season begins.
The Gabonese forward showed his importance to the team by scoring the opening goal as well as the decisive penalty against Liverpool. This followed and built upon his heroics in the latter stages of the FA Cup.
One factor that could determine how far the Gunners can go is the players that might come in or leave the club. We still have more than a month left in the transfer window, so there could be some major changes yet regarding personnel. The two signings the club have made so far will improve the squad, but there is still scope for some strengthening in the midfield.
Willian is a player who has plenty of experience in the Premier League and if he is able to replicate his form at Chelsea, this will be quite a coup for Arsenal FC. As for Gabriel, he established himself as one of the most exciting young defenders in the game during the 2019/20 season.
He is left-footed, which will give the Gunners more ideas in their build-up play.
The season begins on the 12th of September when Arsenal visits Craven Cottage to take on Fulham.
There is a new found sense of optimism around the club since Mikel Arteta became the manager, and fans are now hoping this will translate to improved performances on the pitch, with the Gunners eventually getting back to the Champions League.
Comments
