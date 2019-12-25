Arsenal at Bournemouth Team News: Martinelli, Bellerin, Chambers, Ake

Here we go, the Mikel Arteta era begins at Arsenal tomorrow. Staring down a season that is slipping away and slipping away rapidly, the north London club went out and got their top choice- a club man who doesn’t have any experience yet as a full-time head coach.
However, Mikel Arteta is the right man for the concept of doing a full, deep wholistic rebuild, although this approach will obviously take some time to show results. So Gunners fans will need to be patient with him here. Arteta spent five years as an assistant at Arsenal under Arsene Wenger, and he was Pep Guardiola’s right hand man at Manchester City. His first test is an away clash at AFC Bournemouth.
It’s a Bournemouth side that’s been extremely injury-riddled all season long.
Adam Smith (ankle), Harry Wilson (thigh), Arnaut Danjuma (foot), Charlie Daniels (knee), Lloyd Kelly (thigh) and David Brooks (ankle) remain long-term absentees. Meanwhile this match will come too soon for Nathan Ake (hamstring problem) to be available for selection. Ryan Fraser (knock) and Simon Francis (head) will be assessed at game time, while Steven Cook is out as well.
Additionally, Diego Rico will be unavailable due to suspension. Arsenal also have a player suspended for this one, in Calum Chambers. However, defender Hector Bellerin is back available again.
One guy who won’t be in the mix though is Gabriel Martinelli, as he’s still convalescing from tightness in his hamstring.
Arsenal FC at AFC Bournemouth FYIs
Arsenal starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Kickoff: Dec. 26, 3pm Dean Court
Odds via Betfair exchange: Arsenal evens, Draw 29/10 AFC Bournemouth win 13/5
Google result probability: AFC Bournemouth victory 27% Draw 26% Arsenal victory 47%
Form Guide: AFC Bournemouth- LWLLL Arsenal- DLWLD
Prediction: Arsenal FC 3, AFC Bournemouth 2
“So Gunners fans will need to be patient with him here. Arteta spent *five years as an assistant at Arsenal*under Arsene Wenger, and he was Pep Guardiola’s right hand man at Manchester City.”
Sorry Arteta was a player at Arsenal but not an assistant.