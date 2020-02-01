Arsenal Add Cedric Soares on Deadline Day, Beef Up Defense

Arsenal didn’t have the most glamorous transfer window possible, but they did have a very practical one. They needed to bolster talent and depth in defense and that’s exactly what they’ve done with their two signings.
On deadline day, Mikel Arteta’s club added full back Cedric Moares on loan from Southampton FC, with the option to buy at the end of the season. It’s a better deal, for both sides than it first appears on the surface. Arsenal will pay £5 million, which exceeds the fee Saints paid for the 28-year-old back in 2015.
And with his deal expiring in the summer, the south coast club was at risk for losing him for absolutely nothing come summer time.
? "Hello guys, I am so proud to be here and I can guarantee I will give 100 per cent for you guys!"
That's what we like to hear, @OficialCedric ? pic.twitter.com/bvh2s2eTja
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 31, 2020
Arsenal will reportedly cover the Portugese international’s wages for the rest of the season as well.
“Obviously it was important for me in my career to come here,” said Soares.
“Southampton gave me the opportunity to play in the Premier League but obviously it’s amazing this step, to come here and play for Arsenal. To be able to reach this point is unbelievable.”
“One hundred percent that I will give all my best every day and every game. I try to be a guy with energy, a player that goes up and down. I like to consider myself a team player and yes, what can I say? It’s difficult when you need to talk about yourself!
“But again, I will give my 100 per cent for the team and for the fans.”
“Cedric is a defender with good experience of the Premier League, and of course at international level,” added Arsenal technical director Edu. “He is another strong addition to our defensive unit who will provide our squad with quality.”
“I know he is a player who plays with absolute full commitment and energy. We are all looking forward to going into the last stages of the season with Cedric as part of the club.”
He should complement the Pablo Mari signing quite well, as now the Gunners have made additions in both central and periphery defense.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind