Alexandre Lacazette Mocked on Social Media for Scream in Burnley Draw

After his footballing days are over, Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette might be able to find work as an actor in horror/slasher films. Today, during his side’s 1-1 draw at Burnley, he certainly conveyed a talent for screaming loudly on camera and feigning pain.
Lacazette came on for Martin Odegaard in the 63′ and in the 71′ he got clipped by Burnley’s Erik Pieters. The Frenchman went to ground and in doing so let out a primal scream which the audio perfectly picked up. Watch below:
My god @LacazetteAlex are you not embarrassed at all that screaming like a bitch?!?! ???#Cheat pic.twitter.com/kd2cMwDi2a
— Spurs DnB (@SpursDnB) March 6, 2021
Don’t worry, he was totally fine, as he got up in no time at all (once the booking was issued) and kept on playing through to the final whistle. He was even booked for a handball foul in the 89′ and had a shot on goal deflect off the post in extra time. As for his simulation, well, it did work to some extent as Pieters was booked with a yellow for the challenge.
Of course, Lacazette was probably hoping his opponent would see red, but the controversial play was much talked about on social media.
Painful one for Lacazette but not sure about that scream ?
Doing the most to try and get a red card out of the ref there…
— Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) March 6, 2021
As one would expect, Lacazette was widely mocked by Twitter users of all allegiances, friend or foe.
Here is a small sampling of some of the more acerbic offerings:
Can all #twitterclarets pls take part in a minutes silence for the death of Alexandre lacazette. R.I.P ??
I'm assuming he dead from the scream he just let out.
Prick.
— Lee (@LeeSmit27816669) March 6, 2021
Judging by the noise Lacazette is making I can only assume Erik Pieters showed him a replay of the Burnley goal.
— gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) March 6, 2021
That scream from Lacazette was the most pathetic thing I’ve ever seen
— Dan Williams (@Williams16Dan) March 6, 2021
It’s amazing that scream from Lacazette could be heard all the way in London. I’m glad he was ok to chase the ball straight away ? embarrassing. ? hate it when players do that.
— Lianne Sanderson (@liannesanderson) March 6, 2021
That Lacazette scream made me shiver. I hope he's okay man
— Kofi (@SaucyyPepe) March 6, 2021
I'm sure they could hear that Lacazette scream loud and clear from The Buckingham Palace.
— somebody’s son (@i_am_crucifix) March 6, 2021
The @KeyAndPeele sketch on flopping wasn't as ridiculous as this silly simulation. The screaming went a bit too far https://t.co/Gs40HWsfIS
— Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) March 6, 2021
The draw was a major setback for Arsenal who remain midtable and lost additional ground in their hopes to qualify for the Champions League.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had put Mikel Arteta’s men in the lead in the 6′, but Chris Wood equalized before halftime due to a howler by Granit Xhaka.
