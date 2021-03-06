Alexandre Lacazette Mocked on Social Media for Scream in Burnley Draw

After his footballing days are over, Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette might be able to find work as an actor in horror/slasher films. Today, during his side’s 1-1 draw at Burnley, he certainly conveyed a talent for screaming loudly on camera and feigning pain.

Lacazette came on for Martin Odegaard in the 63′ and in the 71′ he got clipped by Burnley’s Erik Pieters. The Frenchman went to ground and in doing so let out a primal scream which the audio perfectly picked up. Watch below:

Don’t worry, he was totally fine, as he got up in no time at all (once the booking was issued) and kept on playing through to the final whistle. He was even booked for a handball foul in the 89′ and had a shot on goal deflect off the post in extra time. As for his simulation, well, it did work to some extent as Pieters was booked with a yellow for the challenge.

Of course, Lacazette was probably hoping his opponent would see red, but the controversial play was much talked about on social media.

As one would expect, Lacazette was widely mocked by Twitter users of all allegiances, friend or foe.

Here is a small sampling of some of the more acerbic offerings:

The draw was a major setback for Arsenal who remain midtable and lost additional ground in their hopes to qualify for the Champions League.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had put Mikel Arteta’s men in the lead in the 6′, but Chris Wood equalized before halftime due to a howler by Granit Xhaka.

