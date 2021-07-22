Albert Sambi Lokonga Could be the New Thomas Partey

Arsenal officially announced the signing of midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga from Belgian side Anderlecht a couple of days back. Thought to be one of the most exciting talents to come out of Belgium in the last few years, what will the 21-year-old bring to the Emirates?
One remarkable aspect about the player is the leadership qualities he possesses at such a young age. Having already captained his club, the Belgian knows a thing or two about leading the way and it is reflected in his game. The midfielder never shies away from the ball and that is important when you play in the Premier League.
Though the youngster is not as accomplished as his new clubmate Thomas Partey, there are many similarities that can be found between them. Just like the Ghanaian, Lokonga loves to take the ball forward beating two or three players in the process. This progressive mentality will help the team move the ball quicker from midfield into the attack.
Defensively, the midfielder is quite intelligent in his tackling and does not rush into challenges. And this offers manager Mikel Arteta the ability to use him in different formations and with different partners. And crucially, due to their similar playing style, it allows the club to give Partey a rest every now and then.
On the ball, the Belgian is an efficient dribbler with excellent control that becomes important in those tight midfield areas. And in the Premier League where you do not have much time, this is necessary to make your next move.
There are bound to be a few rough edges here and there, but they should be taken care of with a little coaching.
Lokonga is yet another signing for the Gunners that arrives with a lot of upsides and for quite a cheap fee. The midfielder is a confident, forward-thinking player who likes to keep the ball moving. This would be perfect for the way Arsenal like to play and we will get a glimpse of that soon enough. Going into the new season, the former Anderlecht man could have a bigger role than we think.
Thomas partey and sambi here we go