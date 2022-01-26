Arsenal FC Transfer Talk: Tyler Adams, Gigi Wijnaldum, Ruben Neves

Arsenal are off now until Feb 10, when they travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers for a Premier League fixture. Fresh off a dull, tedious, goalless draw with Burnley, it’s time to do some transfer talk. We start with one of the cornerstones of the United States Men’s National Team, Tyler Adams.
We’ve covered the midfield maestro in detail here. And according to The Athletic, he’s a target for the Gunners’ midfield makeover. As is Portugese magnifico Ruben Neves. Maybe the North London club can scout the latter, up close and personal, at their next match.
Neves’ current deal runs until 2024, so he won’t be going anywhere until the summer, at the earliest but the report states that Mikel Arteta envisions him as potential replacement for Granit Xhaka. The Swiss seems to be back in favor now, but his ups and downs with the club (and even the supporter base) have been well documented.
It’s been clear, for awhile, Xhaka isn’t going to be around The Emirates long term. And while Neves brings central midfielder skills to the table, Adams, 22, brings more versatility.
The RB Leipzig man, who turns 23 on St. Valentine’s Day, has been a revelation in the Bundesliga, and he has shown the ability to dominate games (when paired with Weston McKennie) on the international level.
This isn’t the first time he’s been linked to the Gunners. Although last time that he was seen as more of replacement at the full back position.
Finally, in this all midfielder edition of Arsenal transfer talk, we cover Georginio Wijnaldum. The Liverpool legend left Anfield for Paris Saint-Germain on a free this past summer, and he reportedly wants back into the Premier League.
Arsenal could be that destination for Gigi.
Here is more on that narrative, according to reports via TeamTalk. (Or Football Talk)
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind